Why shouldn't law school go on line permanently?

1/ Some years ago, long before #COVID19, I suggested that law school classes ought to move online as MOOCs. https://t.co/hgl1Lh0H11 I would have thought that the pandemic was an ideal opportunity to revisit that idea. But everybody seems to want to go back to "normal." — Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) December 23, 2020

2/ I suppose the advantage of "normality" is that it helps preserve the barriers to entry thrown up by the bar exam, ABA accreditation, and so on. If you regard that as an advantage. But if it were allowed, I would be perfectly happy to go on line and compete for students. — Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) December 23, 2020