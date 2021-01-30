Cooking with Professor Bainbridge

I started blogging at ProfessorBainbridge.com in 2003. The blog started out with a focus on corporate law, but quickly evolved into a platform for talking about all of my interests: both vocational and avocational.

In the earlier years, the Food and Wine section of the blog consisted mostly of notes on wines Helen and I had tasted. But I had started cooking in my teens and it had eventually evolved into a hobby. Encouraged by Helen, I gradually started writing down some of the recipes I concocted and transcribing them to the blog.

Being bored during the pandemic, I decided to amuse myself by compiling all those recipes into a cookbook. Not to sell but just to share with friends and readers. And now it's ready.

You can download Cooking with ProfessorBainbridge.com here.

I hope you make some of the recipes and enjoy them.