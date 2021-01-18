Gary Gensler: Securities & Exchange Commission Chairman and Mushroom Farmer

In light of Joe Biden's reported intent to nominate former CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler to be the next SEC Chairman, I offer a prediction.

I have know many SEC Commissioners over the years. Virtually all of them have said that their Chairman--regardless of political party--treated them like mushrooms: i.e., kept them in the dark and dumped manure on them.

I'm willing to wager Gensler will continue that not very proud tradition.

But the staff may be in for even worse treatment. At the CFTC, Gensler so antagonized the staff that they successfully unionized. The CFTC was named one of the worst federal agencies for work-life balance, pay, and leadership.

Apparently, none of that matters.