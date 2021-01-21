Senator Warren Plus Business Roundtable Plus Vanguard, State Street, and Blackrock = Green Washing

1/ Very interesting paper by @AfraAfsharipour on #corporatesocialresponsibility #CSR https://t.co/L7LMqOAbi3 pic.twitter.com/4itRTRr1aT— Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) January 21, 2021
2/ @AfraAfsharipour concludes "where politics and business are deeply intertwined, and where powerful controlling stockholders have an outsized role, stakeholderism may make little headway." Think about intersection of progressive politics and concentration of share ownership.— Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) January 21, 2021
3/ In sum, crossing @BusinessTable @Vanguard_Group @blackrock @StateStreet with @SenWarren-style politics mainly results in green washing rather than socially "responsible" actions.— Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) January 21, 2021