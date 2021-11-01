Some personal thoughts on teaching in times of crisis

I’ve noticed several fellow law professors posting on Facebook and on Twitter pondering whether to address the current crisis in class. It’s a legitimate question. And, I think, a hard one.

I was teaching Business Associations at Illinois the morning after Desert Storm started. I told the students it felt weird to be talking about agency law while thousands of people were at war. I also told them that my dad had been a career soldier, so I was really feeling strong emotions. That took about a minute.

But then I told them that part of being a professional is doing your job even in times of stress. Being a fiduciary meant showing up and getting on with your duties to your clients even when you feel like curling up in a corner. So I started teaching (scope of employment, if memory serves).

The law school newspaper said I was the only faculty member who mentioned the war. (It was a different time. Today, of course, there would be multiple institutional emails. Which is probably a good thing.)

In recent years, I’ve had younger colleagues tell me I need to be more sensitive and use class time to talk about what we’re all feeling. Maybe so, although I am personally very uncomfortable with that approach. Especially at UCLA, where what I’m feeling is often out of step with the majority. (Although I assume that I join 99.9999% of my colleagues and students in condemning the insurrection we saw the other day.) But even setting that aside, it’s just not in my comfort zone.

I’m not sure what I would do if I had to teach this week. I’m grateful UCLAW doesn’t start until after the Inauguration. I think I’d give them some version of what I gave the students at Illinois, although maybe accompanied with a more express acknowledgement that that’s hard. Because I think that principle is something they need to learn and one we don’t talk about enough these days.

FWIW, I got amazing student evaluations that semester. Many of them spoke of that moment with warmth and admiration.