Some thoughts on advising an acquiring company's board of directors in acquisition transactions

I was recently asked by a reporter to discuss the lawyers role in advising an acquiring company's board of directors in acquisition transactions. The conversation induced me to add a section on the topic to the forthcoming fourth edition of my Mergers and Acquisitions treatise. Herewith some thoughts derived therefrom:

Many corporate acquisitions turn out badly for the acquirer and its shareholders. A 1989 study concluded that although target shareholders experienced positive returns from takeovers, “since 1975, takeover bidders have earned at best a zero, and perhaps a slightly negative, net-of-market return.”[1] More recent studies confirm that acquirer shareholders frequently experience significant losses.[2] Many acquirers either overpay or botch the post-acquisition process of integrating the two companies.

Despite the substantial risk that acquiring company management and directors will make poor acquisition decisions, there is a critical difference between the liability risk exposure of a target and an acquirer board in acquisitions. As Judge Henry Friendly observed, “a merger in which it is bought out is the most important event that can occur in a small corporation's life, to wit, its death.”[3] Although the target board thus faces a classic final period problem, the acquirer’s board remains in a repeat relationship with its shareholders. As a result, any conflict of interest on the part of the acquiring company’s managers and boards is tempered by market forces. Not surprisingly, acquiring company directors are rarely sued and face a very low risk of liability.[4]

Acquiring company shareholders face two significant hurdles in challenging a board decision to approve an acquisition. First, cases brought against acquirer boards typically must be brought as derivative suits.[5] The procedural rules governing derivative litigation impose substantial obstacles for shareholder plaintiffs.[6] Second, assuming that the case reaches the merits, the shareholder plaintiff typically must overcome the business judgment rule.[7]

Ideally, despite their resulting low liability risk, the acquiring board should nevertheless be actively engaged in making important acquisition decisions and, perhaps even more importantly, supervising post-acquisition integration of the two firms. In particular, the acquirer’s board should seek advice from outside legal and financial advisors. Just as with a target board, the acquiring company’s best defense is evidence that they made an informed decision.