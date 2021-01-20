What I've been reading: A Very Short Introduction to Augustine

I just finished and highly recommend Henry Chadwick's Augustine: A Very Short Introduction. As I've often said, I love the VSI series. It's filling in all the gaps in my education. The book description for this 144 page text reports that:
Augustine was arguably the greatest early Christian philosopher. His teachings had a profound effect on Medieval scholarship, Renaissance humanism, and the religious controversies of both the Reformation and the Counter-Reformation. Here, Henry Chadwick places Augustine in his philosophical and religious context and traces the history of his influence on Western thought, both within and beyond the Christian tradition. A handy account to one of the greatest religious thinkers, this Very Short Introduction is both a useful guide for the one who seeks to know Augustine and a fine companion for the one who wishes to know him better.
Henry Chadwick KBE FBA[1] (23 June 1920 – 17 June 2008) was a British academic, theologian and Church of Englandpriest. A former Dean of Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford – and as such, head of Christ Church, Oxford – he also served as Master of Peterhouse, Cambridge, becoming the first person in four centuries to head a college at both universities.
A leading historian of the early church, Chadwick was appointed Regius Professor at both the universities of Oxford and Cambridge. He was a noted supporter of improved relations with the Catholic Church, and a leading member of the Anglican–Roman Catholic International Commission. An accomplished musician, having studied music to degree level, he took a leading part in the revision and updating of hymnals widely used within Anglicanism, chairing the board of the publisher, Hymns Ancient & Modern Ltd., for 20 years.
I found Chadwick's treatment orthodox, accessible, clear, and enlightening. It's an outstanding literary biography that combines an overview of Augustine's life and concise expositions of his major works.