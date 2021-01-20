What I've been reading: A Very Short Introduction to Augustine

I just finished and highly recommend Henry Chadwick's Augustine: A Very Short Introduction . As I've often said, I love the VSI series. It's filling in all the gaps in my education. The book description for this 144 page text reports that:

Augustine was arguably the greatest early Christian philosopher. His teachings had a profound effect on Medieval scholarship, Renaissance humanism, and the religious controversies of both the Reformation and the Counter-Reformation. Here, Henry Chadwick places Augustine in his philosophical and religious context and traces the history of his influence on Western thought, both within and beyond the Christian tradition. A handy account to one of the greatest religious thinkers, this Very Short Introduction is both a useful guide for the one who seeks to know Augustine and a fine companion for the one who wishes to know him better.

As for Chadwick:

I found Chadwick's treatment orthodox, accessible, clear, and enlightening. It's an outstanding literary biography that combines an overview of Augustine's life and concise expositions of his major works.