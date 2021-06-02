"Cajun" Pasta with Chicken, Sausage, and Shrimp

This is an effort to replicate the Cajun pastas from California Pizza Kitchen's and Cheesecake Factory.

6 ounces cavatappi (I like De Cecco but I've tried Banza's gluten-free chickpea version and it's pretty good)

1 poblano peper, seeds and ribs removed, diced

2 stalks celery, diced

1 large shallot, diced

4 green onions, sliced into ¼ inch circles, white and green parts separated

4 ounces cremini mushrooms, trimmed and diced

1 ½ tablespoon tomato paste (I use Cento)

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 boneless and skinless chicken thighs, each cut into 4 or 5 chunks, seasoned with salt, pepper, and ½ teaspoon seasoning mix

1 andouille sausage, cut in half lengthwise and cut into thin slices

8 peeled and deveined medium shrimp (or, if you can get them, 4 ounces of cooked crawfish tails; I get mine from Louisiana Crawfish), seasoned with salt, pepper, and ¼ teaspoon seasoning mix

1 14.5 ounce can whole San Marzano tomatoes, drained and chopped

1 teaspoon of Better Than Bouillon Roasted Chicken base dissolved in 1 cup of hot water

dissolved in 1 cup of hot water 1 tablespoon fish sauce (I prefer Red Boat)

Cajun or Creole seasoning mix

Hot sauce (I'm a Tabasco man but Helen prefers Frank's)

salt and pepper

Bring 3 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot. Add 1 tablespoon of salt. Add pasta and cook according to package directions, subtracting 2 minutes from the cooking time. Reserve 1 cup of the pasta cooking water. Drain pasta and set aside.

Heat a 12-inch skillet (I recommend the All-Clad D3 skillet ) over medium heat. I prefer a stainless steel skillet here to either a nonstick or a cast iron skillet. Add a tablespoon of olive oil to the skillet.

When the oil begins to shimmer, add the poblano pepper and celery. Sauté for about 5 minutes or until the diced pieces start to soften. Add the shallot and white parts of the green onions. Sauté for a couple of minutes. Add mushrooms. Season with salt, pepper, and seasoning mix.

After the mushrooms release their liquid, begin to sizzle, and start to take on some color, add the tomato paste and sauté for 30 seconds. Add garlic and sauté for another 30 seconds.

Add the chicken. Cook for about 4 minutes, stirring often.

Add the sausage and the shrimp. Cook for two minutes.

Add the tomatoes, fish sauce, and chicken stock. Raise the heat to maximum, bring the sauce to a boil, reduce the heat to low and let simmer. Add the cooked pasta and allow to cook for a couple of minutes. Taste and add hot sauce, salt, pepper, and seasoning mix to taste.

Divide into large pasta bowls. Top with the reserved green parts of the green onions.

Note: The classic Cajun trinity consists of onions, celery, and green pepper. I really dislike the taste of green pepper, so I swap it out for a poblano. Alternatively, I sometimes use red or yellow bell pepper. A regular yellow onion is too big for two servings, which is why I use a shallot and the white parts of the green onions instead.

Option: I’ve made this with a bunch of different types of pasta and had success with all. One of my favorite ways is to use fideo. If you make it with fideo, cook the vegetables and meat—but not the shrimp—as per recipe. Remove meats to a plate. Add a tablespoon of olive oil to the skillet and warm over medium-high heat. Add 6 ounces of fideo and fry until the pasta begins to turn brown. That should take about 2 minutes. But be very careful not to let it burn or blacken. Instead of using whole tomatoes, use diced or crushed tomatoes and do not drain them. Instead, add the tomatoes with their juices, fish sauce, and stock. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cover. Let cook for about 5 minutes and then check the pasta. If the liquid had mostly been absorbed, add half a cup of water. Return cover and let cook 3 minutes. Remove the cover and add the vegetables, meats, and shrimp. If the pasta is too dry, add another half cup of water. Cook uncovered, stirring often, until the shrimp is pink and the pasta is al dente.

A rose wine makes a nice match.