Delaware Vice Chancellor Laster cites yours truly

In Firefighters' Pension System of the City of Kansas City v. Presidio, Inc., CV 2019-0839-JTL, 2021 WL 298141, at *29 n.13 (Del. Ch. Jan. 29, 2021), Vice Chancellor Laster cited my article, Stephen M. Bainbridge, Unocal at 20: Director Primacy in Corporate Takeovers, 31 Del J. Corp. L. 769, 788–89 (2006), in a long string cite about how mergers involve final period problems.

Later in the opinion (at *49 n.28) he cites, Stephen M. Bainbridge, Director Primacy: The Means and Ends of Corporate Governance, 97 Nw. U.L. Rev. 547, 605 (2003), for the proposition that directors are not agents of the shareholders.