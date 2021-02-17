Garlic Noodles

8 ounces spaghetti

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

4 garlic cloves, pressed

2 teaspoons garlic powder, dissolved (to the extent possible) in 1 tablespoon water

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

½ tablespoon fish sauce

large pinch sugar (optional)

½ teaspoon Better Than Bouillon Roasted Chicken base

¼ cup very finely grated Parmesan (high quality); use a microplane

In your All-Clad 8-Inch non-stick skillet, warm the olive oil over medium heat. Add butter. When the butter stops foaming add the garlic. Cook for about a minute, but do not let it brown. Add garlic powder solution and stir. Allow to cook for 30 seconds. Pour garlic sauce into a large bowl. Add the oyster sauce, fish sauce, sugar (if used), and chicken base and stir well to combine.

Bring 3 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot. Add 1 tablespoon kosher salt. Add spaghetti and cook per package directions.

Reserve one cup of pasta cooking water. Drain pasta and add to bowl. Add cheese and toss. You want the noodles to be fairly dry, but add a tablespoon or two of pasta water if they are too dry for your taste.