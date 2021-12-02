Green Peppercorns in a Creamy Mustard Sauce

I’ve served this successfully with lamb and beef. The goal is to mainly use pantry staples.

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 tablespoon minced shallot

2 teaspoons flour

1 tablespoon brandy

¾ cup hot water

1 teaspoon Better Than Bouillon Roasted Beef Base

1 ½ tablespoons green peppercorns

½ tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

½ tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

1 teaspoon freeze-dried chives

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon whole grain mustard (I like Maille)

½ cup heavy cream

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Warm a small sauce pan (I used my 1 quart All-Clad saucier) over medium heat. Add butter. When it starts to foam, add shallots and sauté for a couple of minutes. Add flour and stir thoroughly to mix. Allow to cook for a couple of minutes, stirring constantly.

Add brandy, water, beef base, peppercorns, Worcestershire and soy sauces, and dried herbs. Whisk thoroughly to combine. Raise heat to high. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium low and allow to simmer until it begins to thicken, whisking regularly.

Remove pan from heat and add mustards and cream. Whisk thoroughly.

Return to heat and allow to cook, whisking occasionally, for a couple of minutes until it reaches a consistency in which it coats the back of a spoon.

Taste and add salt and pepper as needed. If you have any accumulated juices from allowing the meat to rest and/or carving it, whisk them into the sauce. Serve immediately.