Is Having Your Principal Executive Office in California a Risk Factor?

The risk factors section of a prospectus is often one of the most interesting parts. Keith Paul Bishop reports that at least one company is now treating having its principal executive office in California as a disclosable risk factor.
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Outsourcing the Board: How Board Service Providers Can Improve Corporate Governance
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Limited Liability: A Legal and Economic Analysis
Stephen Bainbridge: The New Corporate Governance in Theory and Practice
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Corporate Governance after the Financial Crisis