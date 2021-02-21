« Choice of Law when an Organization's Organic Documents and an Employment Agreement Clash | Main | If UCLA is losing millions at university sports, why are we doing it? »

02/21/2021

Is Having Your Principal Executive Office in California a Risk Factor?

The risk factors section of a prospectus is often one of the most interesting parts. Keith Paul Bishop reports that at least one company is now treating having its principal executive office in California as a disclosable risk factor.

