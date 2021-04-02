Lund and Pollman on The Corporate Governance Machine

I had the privilege of reading this article when it was in a draft stage. It was excellent then and a fast look suggests that this version is even better.

The conventional view of corporate governance is that it is a neutral set of processes and practices that govern how a company is managed. We demonstrate that this view is profoundly mistaken: in the United States, corporate governance has become a “system” composed of an array of institutional players, with a powerful shareholderist orientation. Our original account of this “corporate governance machine” generates insights about the past, present, and future of corporate governance. As for the past, we show how the concept of corporate governance developed alongside the shareholder primacy movement. This relationship is reflected in the common refrain of “good governance” that pervades contemporary discourse and the maturation of corporate governance as an industry oriented toward serving shareholders and their interests. As for the present, our analysis explains why the corporate social responsibility movement transformed into shareholder value-oriented ESG, stakeholder capitalism became relegated to a new separate form of entity known as the benefit corporation, and public company boards of directors became homogenized across industries. As for the future, our analysis suggests that absent a major paradigm shift, advocacy pushing corporations to consider the interests of employees, communities, and the environment will likely fail if such effort is not framed as advancing shareholder interests.

Lund, Dorothy S. and Pollman, Elizabeth, The Corporate Governance Machine (January 28, 2021). U of Penn, Inst for Law & Econ Research Paper No. 21-05, Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=3775846

Recommended Reading