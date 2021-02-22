Morris James' Delaware Corporate and Commercial Cases of 2020 in Review

Morris James offers a top 10 list of 2020 Delaware cases in corporate and commercial law, including a few personal favorites:

AmerisourceBergen Corp. v. Lebanon Cty. Employees’ Ret. Fund, __ A.3d __, 2020 WL 7266362 (Del. Dec. 10, 2020) (Traynor, Justice) I think this one goes in the casebook

In re Dell Tech. Inc. Class V S’holders Litig., 2020 WL 3096748 (Del. Ch. Jun. 11, 2020) (Laster, Vice Chancellor) Probably not for the BA casebook, but possibly for the M&A casebook

In re Anthem-Cigna Merger Litigation, 2020 WL 5106556 (Del. Ch. Aug. 31, 2020) (Laster, Vice Chancellor) I'd love to include this opinion on efforts clauses, a topic of longstanding personal interest, but VC Laster brought the opinion in at 300 pages! How am I suppose to edit that down to something manageable?

