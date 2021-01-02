My friend and frequent coauthor Todd Henderson has published another legal thriller

Helen and I both tremendously enjoyed Mental State, which was our friend Todd Henderson's first novel. It was a tremendously well done mystery/legal thriller. So we're excited that he's now published a sequel, State of Shock. We've placed our order.

Todd Henderson is the Michael J. Marks Professor of Law at the University of Chicago Law School, where he is prolific author of books, articles, and popular pieces on subjects ranging from business law to the regulation of Wall Street to legal issues involving Native Americans. Prior to becoming an academic, he worked as a business consultant, lawyer, and civil engineer.

From Amazon.com:

When Jante Turner is murdered just days before she takes the mantle as new dean of Rockefeller University Law School in Chicago, Royce Johnson is approached to help solve the murder. But Johnson doesn’t even have an investigator’s license, much less his old job with the FBI. In fact, he’s just been released from prison after serving a year-long sentence for his rogue investigation that led to the impeachment of a Supreme Court justice. Hero to some, a criminal to others, Johnson is hired by the new dean of Rockefeller Law to help clear his name from rumors swirling around the former dean’s unsolved murder.



Soon, Johnson finds himself at the intersection of higher education, Chicago politics, big money, and murder. As he chases down leads across campus and the South Side, the disappearance of an environmental lawyer at the University takes the investigation in a surprising direction. Johnson traces a river of corruption running from deep-pocket donors of the University to North Side developers and a South Side alderman who is heir to the throne in City Hall. In his desperation, he turns to the one lawyer who can help him—the former Rockefeller student whom Johnson mistakenly framed for murder on his last case. Marcus Jones now practices law, and although the relationship is strained for good reason, they team up to catch Jante’s killer.



Wounded and on the run—but able to connect dots that track from a toxic dump to environmental law to the pinnacle of the University—Johnson circles back to his client, the acting dean of Rockefeller Law, and explodes the man’s world by revealing the murderer.

I'm confident this will be another success.