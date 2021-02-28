Ownership Piercing by Lécia Vicente: Recommended Reading

Those who own are not always in control. Therefore, those who control should be held accountable like the owners would if they were in control. ... I am dealing with situations where standard contractual terms give the managers exclusive decision-making power. The role of an acting manager who had that type of exclusive power was analyzed by the Delaware Chancery Court ("Court") in Metro Storage International LLC v. Harron (“Harron”). In light of the company's contractual framework, members are peculiarly vulnerable since they cannot remove the managers, nor is it easy for them to sell their units. I suggest that, under these circumstances, courts may be less willing to give managers the benefit of the doubt as it is done through the application of the business judgment rule.

The first thing that sprang to mind when I read that was Martin Petrin's work on the responsible corporate officer doctrine, which is an analogy I encourage Prof. Vicente to pursue.

In any case, she poses the question "What does it mean to participate materially in the management of the company?" In doing so, she does a deep dive into there hybrid property and contractual nature of LLC member's rights.

I was interested by her attempt to use the biological concept of pleiotropy to understand legal rights. It's an ambitious attempt at intellectual arbitrage. I'm not 100% convinced, but I admire her scholarly ambition and the modesty that prompts her to forthrightly acknowledge that "legal pleiotropy needs to be continuously studied, particularly to determine the applicable contractual clauses' scope and depth."

There's a digression into some empirical research she did into the UK equivalent of LLCs, which I'm not sure advances the ball. I would urge her to tie it more throughly into the argument throughout. (Or to dump it.)

At page 27, we come to her detailed exposition of how ownership piercing would solve the problems laid out in the preceding sections. What I would encourage her to develop in this section is a clearer statement of how ownership piercing would work. Set out a practical test that a judge could adopt and apply. In particular, it strikes me that she could adapt the veil piercing standard to say something like:

Does this individual have de facto managerial control whether by contract or otherwise? The laundry list of factors used in veil piercing cases could be adapted to ask whether this LLC has de facto allowed this individual to take over the members' control of the company and effect a separation of ownership and control. Would not treating this individual as a controller lead to inequitable results?

Obviously, I'm shooting from the hip here but I think it would be helpful for her to flesh out what it means when she says "Ownership piercing means that the courts engage in a qualified process of evaluative reasoning." How does the court go about unveiling "the company's real owners, that is, the managers."

In sum, I think Prof. Vicente's article has the potential to make a very substantial contribution to an important area of the law that has not been well served by courts or commentators to date.

I also note with amusement that my friend Joshua Fershee will be pleased by Prof. Vicente's admonition that "THE LLC IS NOT A BERLE-MEANS CORPORATION." As Josh has often pointed out, much confusion has resulted from courts' failure to understand that point.

Prof. Vicente draws three points from that distinction: