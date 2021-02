Phillip Blumberg was a well-regarded corporate lawyer on Wall Street before entering the academy as a law professor at Boston University and then serving as dean of the University of Connecticut law school. His magnum opus, The Law of Corporate Groups, remains an invaluable resource. Sadly, he passed away on February 14.

Connecticut law school posted an obituary here.

I never had the privilege of meeting him, but I was and am an admirer of his many contributions ti=o corporate law.