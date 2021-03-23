« Paul Caron on the US News Law School Rankings | Main | Cleary Gottlieb discusses Biden Administration Labor Department's refusal to enforce rules requiring ERISA fiduciaries to put plan beneficiary welfare ahead of woke policy preferences »

03/23/2021

California SB 449 is an abysmally badly drafted law whose mandated climate change fiscal risk reports will burden even relatively small businesses

Keith Paul Bishop has the details:

The California legislature will also be mulling the enactment of another bill that would require the filing of climate-related financial risk reports with the Department of Financial Protection & Innovation.  This bill, SB 449 (Stern), would apply to  banks, corporations, credit unions, finance lenders, insurers, investment advisors, real estate investment trusts, and mortgage lenders, in each case as defined. ...

The bill is remarkable for its sloppy drafting. 

Keith then proceeds to detail the awful drafting at length.

