California SB 449 is an abysmally badly drafted law whose mandated climate change fiscal risk reports will burden even relatively small businesses

Keith Paul Bishop has the details:

The California legislature will also be mulling the enactment of another bill that would require the filing of climate-related financial risk reports with the Department of Financial Protection & Innovation. This bill, SB 449 (Stern), would apply to banks, corporations, credit unions, finance lenders, insurers, investment advisors, real estate investment trusts, and mortgage lenders, in each case as defined. ...

The bill is remarkable for its sloppy drafting.