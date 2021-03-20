Ensuring good performance on material ESG issues is NOT part of a board's fiduciary duty and part of the corporate purpose.

Tensie Whelan, clinical professor of business and society and director of the Center for Sustainable Business at NYU’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business argues that:

It is becoming clearer to investors and corporate managers that material environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) issues need to be managed as part of an organization’s business strategy. Climate change, racism, economic inequality, water scarcity, cybersecurity threats – these are just a few of the material ESG issues posing risk and opportunity. Unfortunately, our research finds that board members may not be up to the task. We analyzed the credentials of each of the 1,188 Fortune 100 board directors based on Bloomberg and company biographies in 2018 and found that 29 percent had credentials (such as board memberships and professional experience) relevant to ESG. ...

ESG advocates keep saying its clear that investors want woke capitalism, but I just don't buy it. Recall that table I posted the other day:

Most ESG proposal categories received average support levels of less than one-third. Only a tiny minority of ESG proposals passed. Investors are revealing their preferences every time they vote and those preferences are different than what pro-ESG academics and regulators want to believe.

In the paper on which her post draws, she argues:

Ensuing [sic] good performance on material ESG issues is now part of a board's fiduciary duty and, according to the Business Roundtable, part of the corporate purpose.

What court has said that "good performance on material ESG issues is now part of a board's fiduciary duty"? More important, what Delaware court has said so?

Whelan's argument fundamentally misrepresents American corporate law as set forth in Delaware law, which as we know provides that corporate directors cannot pursue a "business strategy that openly eschews stockholder wealth maximization—at least not consistently with the directors' fiduciary duty under Delaware law.” eBay Domestic Holdings, Inc. v. Newmark, 16 A.3d 1, 35 (Del. Ch. 2010).

She also ignores the critical role the business judgment rule plays in corporate fiduciary duty discussions. A shareholder claim that directors had breached their fiduciary duties by failing to perform "on material ESG issues" will not make it past a motion to dismiss. See Crescent/Mach I Partners, L.P. v. Turner, 846 A.2d 963, 984 (Del. Ch. 2000) ("In order for plaintiffs' duty of care claims to survive a motion to dismiss, they must sufficiently plead facts which if true would take defendants' actions outside the protection afforded by the business judgment rule.").

Lastly, as regular readers know, I have shown that the Business Roundtable statement on corporate purpose is (1) an erroneous statement of law and (2) mere greenwashing.