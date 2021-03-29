Furthering my discussion with Professor Pierluigi Matera about Delaware's dominance and the Wyoming challenge thereto

The other day I posted a comment on Professor Pierluigi Matera's article, Delaware’s Dominance, Wyoming’s Dare. New Challenges, Same Outcome? (March 1, 2021). Professor Matera responded with a very thoughtful email, in which he explains:

I agree with you about Wyoming’s chances to succeed. I do believe that Delaware’s dominance will remain intact. In my paper (I mean, in the extended draft version which is on SSRN https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3763106 ), I argued:

... to the extent that Wyoming’s strategy pays off, it will secure this jurisdiction a leading position only in that segment of the corporate charters market, whilst Delaware will continue to dominate the rest of it. That said, it is currently uncertain whether Wyoming’s policy is a calculated risk or an unreasonable hazard.

….

However, to the extent that Wyoming’s tactic proves to be effective, it will earn this jurisdiction a leading position only in a segment of the corporate charters market, whilst Delaware will continue to dominate the rest of it. Clearly, the significance of this segment will depend upon the growth of cryptocurrencies.

In light of all this, Wyoming’s approach might look like a dare. In fact, this new challenge is likely to end up with the same result: Delaware’s dominance.

I also contend that Federal legislature is likely to intervene and end Wyoming’s ambition. But I doubt that Delaware would be able to follow Wyoming on the path of relaxing and liberalising laws on blockchain for the same reason which suggested Delaware not to follow Nevada.

Comparing Nevada’s market segmentation approach and Wyoming’s challenge, I argued:

In this respect, Wyoming is replicating the market segmentation strategy already conceived and put in place by Nevada for small firms. This implies some similarities. As in Nevada’s case, Delaware is unlikely to follow Wyoming in adopting such liberal laws for virtual currencies. Should Delaware introduce laws that are too lax, federal legislature might intervene.

Unlike Nevada, Wyoming is creating a safe harbour by introducing exemptions or custom-made provisions in multiple fields of regulation, including state securities regulation. This is consistent with the aims of the cryptocurrency sector.