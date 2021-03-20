Jonathan Macey on "Securities Regulation and Class Warfare": Recommended Reading

Macey argues that:

A fair market is a market in which average, “Main Street” investors get what they pay for. Under this definition, U.S. capital markets are generally fair because they are generally efficient. Efficient markets reflect all relevant information about a company, and therefore efficient markets are markets in which prices reflect the present value of the future income associated with those investments.

On the other hand, it appears that the SEC embraces a different definition of market fairness. According to the SEC’s rival definition, a market is fair if and only if all investors have an equal chance of earning abnormal returns, where abnormal returns are defined as returns above the risk-adjusted returns that one would receive on a diversified portfolio of securities.