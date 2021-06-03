Larry Cunningham argues that "companies following ESG principles attract quality shareholders (QSs), the discerning minority of patient stock pickers, as opposed to the massive cohorts of passive indexers and transient traders"

In an editorial for MarketWatch my friend Larry Cunningham (GWU Law) argues that:

I compared two recent ESG rankings, by Barron’s and Investors’ Business Daily, with rankings of companies by QS density produced by the Quality Shareholder Initiative at George Washington University. The Quality Shareholder Initiative has presented evidence that high density of QSs in a company is associated with superior corporate performance. The ESG and QS data correlate: the vast majority (80%) of high-ranking ESG companies also rank in the top half for QS density. ...

ESG principles stress factors that enhance long-term shareholder value, an approach that concurs with history, law, and practicalities. As a result, ESG went mainstream.