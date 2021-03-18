More evidence that the Business Roundtable's Statement oil Corporate Purpose was mere greenwashing

In a pro-ESG/stakeholder column, J.S. Nelson provides more evidence that the 2019 Business Roundtable Statement on Corporate Purpose--about which I have written and recently discussed in a podcast with Brian Frye--was just greenwashing:

The coronavirus has also tested the resolve of the companies that signed the statement. Since the economic impacts of Covid-19 began, the statement’s signatories have paid out 20 percent more capital to shareholders than similar companies, and signatory companies have been almost 20 percent more likely to announce layoffs or worker furloughs. Given management incentive systems in place, the statement’s aspirations do not seem to be penetrating the behavior of signatory corporations.