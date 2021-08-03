Strine Speaks: The Business Judgment Rule is an Abstention Doctrine

... the business judgment rule commands that courts not intrude on decisions about a corporation’s business philosophy and strategy. For that reason, Professor Bainbridge has rightly called the business judgment rule an abstention doctrine,304 which leaves stockholders dissatisfied with the board with recourse to the corporate ballot box, not the courthouse.

304 See generally Stephen M. Bainbridge, The Business Judgment Rule as Abstention Doctrine, 57 VAND. L. REV. 83 (2019).