The "Academic Freedom Alliance"

Good news via Brian Leiter:

This new organization will provide moral and in some cases legal support for faculty whose academic freedom rights (including their right to engage in extramural speech) are under attack. CHE has an article about the new organization here. I will note that in recruiting initial members, it was made very clear that the AFA would have defended Ward Churchill and Steven Salaita, as well as Amy Wax and Adrian Vermeule. That is how a principled defense of the academic freedom rights of faculty should proceed.