The WSJ Slams the Biden Administration's Woke Capitalism Agenda: Senators Warren and Sanders Will be Happy But What Will Investors Say?

The Wall Street Journal has an editorial in today's paper that shreds the Biden SEC's agenda:

The Securities and Exchange Commission has by and large maintained a reputation as an apolitical protector of investors. That may change as Democrats gear up to use even the SEC as a cudgel to impose their political and cultural agenda on corporate America. Start with climate. The SEC on Monday began soliciting comment on how public companies should disclose climate risks. ... Ms. Lee also wants to mandate that public companies report political spending. The Federal Election Commission already reports corporate donations to candidates and parties. But Democrats want businesses to disclose their contributions to trade groups, conservative think tanks and outfits like the American Legislative Exchange Council. The goal is to suppress corporate political advocacy by exposing companies to political and media harassment, but they haven’t been able to pass legislation. Now Democrats on the SEC seem poised to do so by fiat. ... Ms. Lee plans to revisit reforms by former Chairman Jay Clayton that require investment advisers, including asset managers, to ensure they are voting in the financial best interest of their customers. ... Translation: Investment advisers should prioritize environmental and social goals over their clients’ financial well-being. ... Gary Gensler, President Biden’s appointee to lead the SEC, didn’t even try in his confirmation hearing to assuage Republicans worried about this politicization of corporate disclosure. Get ready for financial regulation to become a another weapon of woke politics.

Doubtless the SEC's agenda will please Senators Warren and Sanders, who seem to be dominating the Biden administration's economic agenda. As Daniel Henninger opined yesterday, while Biden ran under a claim that he'd return to normalcy, his "presidency isn’t about anything very normal. Now it’s about 'going big,' despite his minimalist election mandate."

Mr. Sanders plays long ball. Mr. Trump lost Georgia and retired to Mar-a-Lago. Mr. Sanders lost South Carolina and won the presidency. ... Much as I hate to eat more crow, a secondary winner in 2020 needs to be acknowledged: Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Her campaign was also an accurate predictor of what the “normal” Biden presidency would in fact become.

As the Journal suggests in its editorial, however, the SEC agenda is adverse for investor interests and, more important, most investors know it.

In 2020, the data tells us that the number of shareholder proposals aimed at woke issues in the social and environmental areas declined significantly:

Proposals on social issues (excluding environmental issues) received an average of level of support of 21.5%. In other words, 78.5% of shares were voted against shareholder social proposals.

Proposals relating to environmental issues received an average level of support of 30.2%. In other words, almost 70 percent of shares voted against these environmental proposals.

Turning to the specific hot button woke issues which Ms. Lee ram through by regulation, investors widely opposed them. Most received average support levels of less than one-third. Only a tiny minority of proposals passed.

Proposal Type Average Support Number of Proposals Made Number of Proposals Passed Political contributions 41.10% 24 4 Lobbying spending 33.20% 31 1 Employment diversity 32.1 9 2 Climate change 32.1 16 4 Board diversity 20.70% 8 2

The bottom line is that Acting Chair Lee and incoming Chair Gensler are more concerned with advancing the Warren/Sanders political agenda than investor protection.