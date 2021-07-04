A Twitter thread on politics and religion

1/ I don't usually look to @TheEconomist or, in particular, it's Lexington column for insight on religion or faith. It'd a relentlessly secular institution. Yet, last week Lexington actually had as insightful essay on the way politics is filling the God-shaped hole in people. — Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) April 5, 2021

2/ Lexington points out that many of the "evangelicals" who supported Trump in fact are "lapsed" who do not attend church and have replaced faith in God with nationalism and racism. #christiantwitter #catholictwitter — Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) April 5, 2021

3/ The usually left-leaning Lexington also put aside it's liberal blinders to acknowledge that "The most avowedly secular Democrats—well-educated “woke” liberals—are also the likeliest to moralise." https://t.co/1eo7XhwQyI — Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) April 5, 2021

4/ Lexington goes awry, however, in claiming that "Not since the 1850s, when New England’s Puritans embraced the abolitionist case and southern Baptists preached a divine justification for slavery to thwart them, have politics and religion been so destructively confused." — Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) April 5, 2021

6/ Meanwhile, the same concern is eloquently addressed by @sullydish. After an extended contemplation of the state of his own soul, Sullivan notes that faith "makes politics less fraught." #CatholicTwitter https://t.co/JJZGKJdGvY — Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) April 5, 2021

8/ @sullydish then turns to the rise of the nones (a topic about which he and @BishopBarron could have an interesting conversation). And this gets to the overlap with Lexington: pic.twitter.com/lcAfwOPtK7 — Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) April 5, 2021