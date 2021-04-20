Woke SEC Chair Gary Gensler Hires a Very Wide Awake Policy Advisor

The WSJ reports:
Mr. Gensler, who was sworn in on Saturday, picked Heather Slavkin Corzo for the top policy role in his office. The hire suggests Mr. Gensler will tackle issues such as stricter corporate disclosures related to climate-change risks and companies’ spending to influence politics.
No kidding. She's very much in the model of Elizabeth Warren when it comes to corporate governance.
- She wants to restrict stock buybacks
- She thinks modern investing is basically gambling
- She's a big fan of the execrable Dodd-Frank law
- She favors useless and costly ESG disclosure
- She thinks shareholder proposals are "important"
- She wants to expand the idiotic CEO pay ratio disclosure regime, limit stock buybacks, give employees seats on board of directors, and other wise make a host of changes designed to emulate the worst of European-style corporate governance