Yale Management School Dean Jeffrey Sonnenfeld Thinks the Secular Political Preferences of Woke CEOs = "A Spiritual Awakening." Really.

In the WSJ, Sonnenfeld claims that woke CEO's "political activism on behalf of voting rights will help bring about a spiritual revival.

American religious history produced four Great Awakenings—and now American business is sparking a fifth spiritual awakening.

Speaking as a Christian, I'm deeply offended.

As a Christian who prays for a real Fifth Great Awakening, I am especially appalled by the way @JeffSonnenfeld equates woke politics to Christ's message. — Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) April 16, 2021