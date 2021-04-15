Yale Management School Dean Jeffrey Sonnenfeld Thinks the Secular Political Preferences of Woke CEOs = "A Spiritual Awakening." Really.

In the WSJ, Sonnenfeld claims that woke CEO's "political activism on behalf of voting rights will help bring about a spiritual revival.
American religious history produced four Great Awakenings—and now American business is sparking a fifth spiritual awakening.
Speaking as a Christian, I'm deeply offended.
As a Christian who prays for a real Fifth Great Awakening, I am especially appalled by the way @JeffSonnenfeld equates woke politics to Christ's message.— Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) April 16, 2021
I gather @JeffSonnenfeld sees himself as a combination of the modern American clerisy's Sts. Peter and Paul, preaching a gospel of woke capitalism. But I suspect only the choir is listening, https://t.co/OPBj2uYNe9 via @WSJOpinion— Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) April 16, 2021