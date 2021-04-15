« Charles Elson in Directors and Boards Magazine on Corporate Political Involvement | Main

04/15/2021

Yale Management School Dean Jeffrey Sonnenfeld Thinks the Secular Political Preferences of Woke CEOs = "A Spiritual Awakening." Really.

In the WSJ, Sonnenfeld claims that woke CEO's "political activism on behalf of voting rights will help bring about a spiritual revival.

American religious history produced four Great Awakenings—and now American business is sparking a fifth spiritual awakening.

Speaking as a Christian, I'm deeply offended.

