Delaware Chancery Court (per VC Slights) accepts outsider reverse veil piercing

Thread. But note that Slights is approving only of "outsider" reverse veil piercing. Not "insider" RVP. https://t.co/YhOcbo2QAG pic.twitter.com/xpY7o8Dt3l — Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) May 25, 2021

On the distinction between insider and outsider reverse veil piercing, see https://t.co/EPFXkMBenm — Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) May 25, 2021