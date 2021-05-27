Woke CEOs Who Objected to Georgia Voting Law May Just be Sleepwalking, as Henry Manne Predicted

Today's WSJ reported on a Senate hearing in which bank CEOs got slapped around by both Democrats and Republicans, albeit for different reasons. This part caught my eye:

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, the top Republican on the panel, pressed the firms on their stated support for “stakeholder capitalism.” Mr. Dimon led a group of executives who in 2019 said corporate decisions should take all stakeholders—employees, customers and society at large—into account.

“I would just ask you to reconsider this because stakeholder capitalism is meant to diminish the importance of a company’s obligation to shareholders, relative to other stakeholders, and I think that’s a contradiction of the fundamental aspect of capitalism,” Mr. Toomey said. ...

Some questions generated an awkward silence. Sen. Tim Scott (R., S.C.) pressed the executives to explain why some of their firms or executives signed a recent statement that expressed opposition to Republican-led voting bills in Georgia and other states.

Asked what specific portions of the Georgia law they objected to, none of the executives responded.

“It came out of our teammates…expressing grave concern,” Mr. Moynihan said.