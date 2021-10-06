An abridged case against making it easier for shareholders to sue woke CEOs

As regular readers know, I am not a fan of woke capitalism--particularly when committed by social justice warrior CEOs. But what should we do about it, if anything?

I've heard some folks suggest a federal law making it easier for shareholders to bring derivative suits against directors or officers who inject their corporation into woke politics. I'm sympathetic to the goal, but skeptical of the means.

First, it would represent a further step towards the federalization of corporate law. I address the arguments against expanding the federal role in corporate governance in my book, Corporate Governance After the Financial Crisis at 261-70. The supremacy of federal law and the uniform opposition of Congress and the SEC to private ordering eliminates opportunities for experimentation with alternative solutions to the many difficult regulatory problems that arise in corporate law. As Justice Brandeis pointed out many years ago, “It is one of the happy incidents of the federal system that a single courageous State may, if its citizens choose, serve as a laboratory; and try novel social and economic experiments without risk to the rest of country.” New State Ice Co. v. Liebmann, 285 U.S. 262, 311 (1932) (Brandeis, J., dissenting). So long as state legislation is limited to regulation of firms incorporated within the state, as it generally is, there is no risk of conflicting rules applying to the same corporation. Experimentation thus does not result in confusion, but instead may lead to more efficient corporate law rules.

In contrast, the uniformity imposed by federal law precludes experimentation with differing modes of regulation. As such, there will be no opportunity for new and better regulatory ideas to be developed—no “laboratory” of federalism. Likewise, the persistent refusal to accommodate private ordering eliminates solutions from emerging from competition in the market. Instead, the federalization of corporate governance has resulted in rules that were wrong from the outset or may quickly become obsolete, but are effectively carved into stone with little prospect for change.

I would also draw the reader's attention to an older article, The Creeping Federalization of Corporate Law, Regulation, Spring 2033, at 26. In it, I explain that:

The corporation is a creature of the state “whose very existence and attributes are a product of state law.” States have an interest in overseeing the firms they create. States also have an interest in protecting the shareholders of their corporations. Finally, as the Court noted in CTS v. Dynamics, a state has a legitimate “interest in promoting stable relationships among parties involved in the corporations it charters, as well as in ensuring that investors in such corporations have an effective voice in corporate affairs.” In other words, state regulation not only protects shareholders, but also protects investor and entrepreneurial confidence in the fairness and effectiveness of the state corporation law. According to the Supreme Court’s CTS decision, the country as a whole benefits from state regulation in this area. As Justice Powell explained, the markets that facilitate national and international participation in ownership of corporations are essential for providing capital not only for new enterprises but also for established companies that need to expand their businesses. This beneficial free market system depends at its core upon the fact that corporations generally are organized under, and governed by, the law of the state of their incorporation. . . . Competitive federalism promotes liberty as well as shareholder wealth. When firms may freely select among multiple competing regulators, oppressive regulation becomes impractical. If one regulator overreaches, firms will exit its jurisdiction and move to one that is more laissez-faire. In contrast, when there is but a single regulator, exit is no longer an option and an essential check on excessive regulation is lost.

Second, we know that much derivative litigation is meritless. Unless the legislation is extremely narrowly focused, changes intended to “increase stockholder plaintiff’s chances of making it pass the pleading stage” will simply increase the settlement value of such suits. Suppose, for example, in the wake of a tragic mass shooting Walmart decides to stop selling firearms. Do we really want some plaintiff lawyer filing suit against Walmart in that instance? Especially since trial lawyer political contributions primarily go to Democrats?

Third, unless the legislation is extremely narrowly drafted, it will likely involve delegating substantial discretion to a Democrat-dominated SEC.

Fourth, it takes a procedural approach to a substantive problem. A derivative suit is a procedural device mainly used to allow shareholders to bring suit against the firm’s directors and officers for breaching a fiduciary duty owed to the corporation. At present, the sort of woke decisions to which I object almost certainly would be insulated from judicial review by the business judgment rule. See my post Can Tim Cook Ignore ROI When Deciding How to Design an iPhone? So the law would have to create an underlying cause of action. Which would make the intrusion on state corporate law even greater.

Finally, such proposals are just slapping a Band-Aid on a deep systemic problem. I address the underlying problem in my article Corporate Purpose in a Populist Era at pages 568-577. In short, I think the rise of CEO social justice warriors resulted from a combination of virtue signaling, the business world equivalent of the Linda Greenhouse effect, and the Ivy League/Upper East Side bubble most of them live in. Most large corporation CEOs these days live in families and social circles where social conservatism is regarded as moronic, retrograde, trailer trash, flyover country nonsense. Acting out as SJWs keeps their spouses and kids off their backs, ensures that the NY Times will say nice things about them, gets their pictures on the society pages, and gets them invited to all the best parties. It lets them hobnob with Hollywood elites and hang out with at Clinton Foundation functions. And it differentiates them from the proles in the GOP base. Tinkering with corporate law at the margins is unlikely to do much until the dynamics of the underlying social phenomena change.

At somewhat greater length, I suggest that what we’re seeing is the culmination of what Christopher Lasch called The Revolt of the Elites. In his 1995 classic, Lasch identified an emergent split between what he called the New Elites and the rest of society. The changes Lasch spotted became trends that accelerated in subsequent years. In particular, Lasch explained that “the new elites . . . regard the masses with mingled scorn and apprehension.” They dismissed the masses’ values as “mindless patriotism, religious fundamentalism, racism, homophobia, and retrograde views of women.” This tension was perhaps nowhere more pronounced than with respect to religion. When Lasch wrote over two decades ago, he opined that “[a] skeptical, iconoclastic state of mind is one of the distinguishing characteristics of the knowledge classes. . . . The elites’ attitude to religion ranges from indifference to active hostility.”

If anything, today’s elites have become even more hostile to religious values. As Samuel Gregg observes, the Davos Man’s moral creed is “a mélange of social liberalism, environmentalism, and a new order of a borderless world. . . . [R]eligion is considered the refuge of fanatics and anyone stupid enough to be skeptical of gender ideology and techno-utopianism.”

A quarter-century later, Lasch’s new elites have risen to the top of corporate hierarchies. They brought their values into the C-suite. CEOs increasingly reflect the values of the Blue state coastal bubbles in which they are embedded, especially on environmental and social issues. No Fortune 100 CEOs contributed to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, for example, but eleven gave to Hillary Clinton. More generally, “liberal groups accounted for eight of the top ten ideological causes of the ultra-rich, and seven of the ten congressional candidates most dependent on money from such people were Democrats.” Even one of the progressive movement’s favorite whipping boys—David Koch—publicly self-identifies as “a social liberal.”

As a result, as a Slate essay observed, “Fortune 500 companies today are socially liberal, especially on areas surrounding diversity, gay rights, and immigration; they are unabashedly in favor of free trade and globalization, express concern about climate change, and embrace renewable energy.” In doing so, they are simply reflecting the changing values of their CEOs.

