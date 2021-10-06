Guest Post: Russell Powell responds to my comments on his new paper Spirit of the Corporation

I am delighted that Russell Powell offered a guest post responding to my recent comments on his paper Spirit of the Corporation. His comments follow:

Thanks to Professor Bainbridge for taking an interest in and recommending my article “Spirit of the Corporation,” which was presented at the recent Berle Symposium (this year focused on religion and corporate law). His question, whether considering spirit as opposed to corporate culture does any significant work, is one that was raised at the symposium, and I acknowledge that the ideas are overlapping. I do not object to readers choosing to consider my formulation of corporate spirit a variation of corporate culture discourse. That said, in this work I am attempting to seriously engage theological traditions in their own contexts (Catholicism and broader Christianity, in particular). In my symposium presentation, I explained that I was attempting to use Rawlsian method regarding public discourse by presenting my private, religiously-based reasons along with parallel, secular reasons. Professor David Skeel appeared to take a similar approach with his very interesting paper “The Corporation as Trinity.”

I am comfortable with the range of definitions for spirit in the paper, but I do not focus on corporate culture explicitly. There is obviously a rich and diverse body of literature on corporate culture from a variety of fields over the past fifty years. Many of those descriptive and normative approaches would be consistent with my characterization of corporate spirit. However, I would argue that there are distinctions, even from a purely secular perspective. Definitionally, I am uncomfortable completely conflating spirit with culture. Is the spirit of the law (its essence or ideal) completely synonymous with legal culture or the culture of law? I think of corporate culture as the granular social facts that shape the tacit values, customs, traditions, and meanings within a particular business organization. In much of the business literature, there is an emphasis on internal mechanisms, policies and incentives, while legal scholars tend to emphasize the role of external rules. Corporate spirit might be considered a broader, inclusive category which focuses on the orientation of the entity toward particular goods, rather than the myriad mechanisms that contribute to that orientation. Although changing internal structures and external incentives can impact corporate culture, I wonder whether religious traditions that emphasize the need for internal transformation may contribute a helpful insight regarding the necessity for internal transformation as an important predicate for institutional reform.

Like Professor Bainbridge, I do not attribute to corporations a soul. From a Christian scriptural perspective, the soul may be distinguished from the spirit (e.g., I Thessalonians 5:23 and Hebrews 4:12). Though undoubtedly an oversimplification, I would argue from a Christian perspective that soul consists of mind, emotions, and will (aspects not easily attributable to institutions), while spirit reflects a person’s orientation toward the divine (or more generally, the good). Scholars of structural sin might identify a “spirit of violence” or a “spirit of joy” within a human institution. However, even in a Christian theological context, this does not mean that separate ethereal entities are created by human-institutional interactions, and that is not my contention. Furthermore, I am not arguing that there is something eternal about the spirit of Nike or McDonalds. Corporations wind up, sell their assets, are purchased or merged in ways that dissolve the entity or radically transform internal culture as well as their essential orientation toward particular goods. Think, for example, of the purchase of Whole Foods by Amazon and the macro and micro changes in management that followed.

My paper is not meant as an endorsement of any specific contemporary approach to corporate decisionmaking or purpose (though I note several); instead, it is primarily a reflection on Berle’s essay “Corporate Capitalism and the City of God,” wrestling with the question whether corporate managers ought to consider the common good along with or as part of their obligation to act in the best interests of the corporation. To that end, I wanted to bring theological perspectives to the discourse, and I am heartened that the piece has generated some fruitful cross-discipline interest and dialogue.