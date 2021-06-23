Links to my Commentary on the Business Roundtable Statement on Corporate Purpose

In speaking to a panel on the social responsibility of business today, I promised to post links to my commentary on the BRT corporate purpose statement:

Blog Posts

The Business Roundtable and Corporate Purpose: My remarks at the AALS panel, available at https://www.professorbainbridge.com/professorbainbridgecom/2019/12/the-business-roundtable-and-corporate-purpose.html

Four Answers to "Why did the Business Roundtable Release its Statement on Corporate Purpose?", available at https://www.professorbainbridge.com/professorbainbridgecom/2019/08/three-answers-to-why-did-the-business-roundtable-release-its-statement-on-corporate-purpose.html

In response to the Business Roundtable Statement on Corporate Purpose, Some Law Review Articles by Yours Truly that are Pertinent, available at https://www.professorbainbridge.com/professorbainbridgecom/2019/08/in-response-to-the-business-roundtable-statement-on-corporate-purpose-some-law-review-articles-by-yo.html

Law Review Article

Making Sense of the Business Roundtable’s Reversal on Corporate Purpose, 46 Journal of Corporation Law 285 (2021), available at https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3664078

Podcast

Ipse Dixit: Stephen Bainbridge on Corporate Purpose, available at https://play.acast.com/s/ipse-dixit/stephen-bainbridge-on-corporate-purpose

Op-Ed Commentary

BRT, Stakeholders and Corporate Purpose, The Corporate Board, November/December 2019, at 6, available at https://www.corporateboard.com/ArtArchive.aspx, but behind a paywall

The Business Roundtable’s Statement on Corporate Purpose One Year Later, Directors & Boards, Fourth Quarter 2020, at 14, available at https://www.directorsandboards.com/articles/singlebusiness-roundtable’s-statement-corporate-purpose-one-year-later, but behind a paywall