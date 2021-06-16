« Shareholder gadflies annoyed because SEC required them to have some skin in the game in order to use the shareholder proposal rule file suit to eviscerate long overdue reforms | Main

06/16/2021

Morel Mushrooms in Cream Sauce on Pappardelle

  • 2 tablespoons butter, divided
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 8 ounces dried pappardelle pasta
  • 8 ounces fresh morel mushrooms (I got mine from Oregon Mushrooms, a very reliable source)
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • ¼ teaspoon dried thyme leaves
  • 1 tablespoon dry sherry
  • 2 tablespoons crème fraîche
  • ½ cup heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon fresh chives, chopped into ¼  pieces
  • freshly grated parmesan to taste (use a good imported Italian cheese)

Cook pappardelle according to package directions, stopping one minute before it reaches the al dente stage. Reserve 1 cup pasta water. Drain but do not rinse pasta.

Melt one tablespoon of butter in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat. When the butter stops foaming, add olive oil. Add the mushrooms and thyme leaves to the pan. Season with salt and pepper. Sauté for about 6 minutes. Push the mushrooms out to the outer edges of the pan and add the shallots and garlic to the center of pan. Cook 1-2 minutes (do not let garlic brown). Mix mushrooms and aromatics thoroughly. 

Add sherry. Allow the sherry to reduce to a glaze. Add crème fraîche. Remove pan from heat and stir in the heavy cream. Mix well. Add pasta and cook 1 minute. Add other tablespoon of butter and mix well. If sauce is too thick, dilute it will small additions of the reserved pasta water.

Garnish with chives and parmesan.

Serve with a Chardonnay or, better yet, a Central Coast Viognier.

