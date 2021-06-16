Morel Mushrooms in Cream Sauce on Pappardelle

2 tablespoons butter, divided

1 tablespoon olive oil

8 ounces dried pappardelle pasta

8 ounces fresh morel mushrooms (I got mine from Oregon Mushrooms, a very reliable source)

1 shallot, minced

1 garlic clove, minced

¼ teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1 tablespoon dry sherry

2 tablespoons crème fraîche

½ cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon fresh chives, chopped into ¼ pieces

freshly grated parmesan to taste (use a good imported Italian cheese)

Cook pappardelle according to package directions, stopping one minute before it reaches the al dente stage. Reserve 1 cup pasta water. Drain but do not rinse pasta.

Melt one tablespoon of butter in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat. When the butter stops foaming, add olive oil. Add the mushrooms and thyme leaves to the pan. Season with salt and pepper. Sauté for about 6 minutes. Push the mushrooms out to the outer edges of the pan and add the shallots and garlic to the center of pan. Cook 1-2 minutes (do not let garlic brown). Mix mushrooms and aromatics thoroughly.

Add sherry. Allow the sherry to reduce to a glaze. Add crème fraîche. Remove pan from heat and stir in the heavy cream. Mix well. Add pasta and cook 1 minute. Add other tablespoon of butter and mix well. If sauce is too thick, dilute it will small additions of the reserved pasta water.

Garnish with chives and parmesan.

Serve with a Chardonnay or, better yet, a Central Coast Viognier.