Recommended Reading: Carney & Sharfman on Judicial Appraisal (Let's Just Call the Whole Thing Off)

Important new article from Bill Carney and Keith Sharfman:

Abstract For many years, we and other commentators have observed the problem with allowing judges wide discretion to fashion appraisal awards to dissenting shareholders on the basis of widely divergent, expert valuation evidence submitted by the litigating parties. The results of this discretionary approach to valuation have been to make appraisal litigation less predictable and therefore more costly and likely. While this has been beneficial to professionals who profit from corporate valuation litigation, it has been harmful to shareholders, making deals costlier and less likely to complete. In this Article, we propose to end the problem of discretionary judicial valuation by tracing the origins of the appraisal remedy and demonstrate that its true purpose has always been to protect the exit rights of minority shareholders when a cash exit is otherwise unavailable, and not to judge the value of the deal. While such reform would be costly to valuation litigation professionals, their loss would be more than offset by the benefit of such reforms to shareholders involved in future corporate transactions. Shareholders presently have adequate protections, both from private arrangements and legal doctrines involving fiduciary duties.

Their "thesis is simple: Whenever a dissenter can exit for cash or its equivalent, there is no need for appraisal."

I concur. In 2010, I wrote:

I see no useful purpose in the modern appraisal proceeding. As Thompson notes, it has become a vehicle for dealing with some--but not all--instances of majority shareholder oppression in connection with some--but not all--freezeout transactions. Better to abolish appraisal and let shareholders pursue a class action for damages.

At the end of a long 2012 post on valuation in appraisal, I threw up my hands in disgust and wrote:

this issue presents yet another area in which the law governing appraisal rights appears to be broken. Once again, the student comes away from the cases with the unavoidable impression that the Delaware courts are just sort of making this stuff up as they go along. Accordingly, one again comes to the conclusion that the best thing to do would be to toss out current law in its entirety and start over with a blank sheet of paper.

In 2019, referring to an earlier Carney and Sharfman article on appraisal, I wrote: