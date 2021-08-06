SEC Chairman Gary Gensler to Finally Tackle Rule 10b5-1 Reform: I Offer a Few Suggestions

The WSJ reports:

Speaking Monday at The Wall Street Journal’s CFO Network event, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said he is seeking to revise rules that govern the arrangements, known as 10b5-1 plans. Insiders set up plans ahead of time and use them to schedule future trades. The arrangement gives executives a defense against insider-trading claims that would stem from having undisclosed material nonpublic information at the time of a trade.

I suspect that I will be opposing most of Chairman Gensler's proposals over the next few years, but on this issue I am in complete accord. I discuss Rule 10b5-1 planes in my book Insider Trading Law and Policy (Concepts and Insights). As I explain therein, Rule 10b5-1 plans are widely abused:

There is growing evidence that many executives are abusing Rule 10b5–1 by establishing or amending trading plans while in possession of material nonpublic information on the basis of which they proceeded to trade while using the plan for cover.

I also discuss a number of best practices that could be mandated so as to reduce the current ease with which Rule 10b5-1 plans are abused: