Steve Bank on Taxation’s Summer Blockbuster: A Review of Michael Keen & Joel Slemrod, Rebellion, Rascals, and Revenue: Tax Follies and Wisdom through the Ages

My friend and UCLA colleague Steve Bank has a new article posted to SSRN:

In Rebellion, Rascals, and Revenue, Michael Keen and Joel Slemrod have written a fantastic book that collects and loosely organizes a treasure trove of anecdotes about tax systems, trivia, and events around the world and throughout history. In many respects the book, which endeavors to include stories about any type of tax, in any type of tax system, in any period in history, is overly ambitious. Nevertheless, Keen and Mick identify several common themes that persist over time. More contextualization might have revealed an omitted theme – the effect of societal changes on the development and adaptation of tax systems – but the book’s main contribution is in taking readers on a raucous ride through tax history that will leave them convinced that taxation is not only important, but exciting as well.