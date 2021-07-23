Does no one at the SEC listen to Commissioner Hester Pierce? The SEC Progressive Pezzonovante's Moronic Ramping up of ESG Enforcement

The SEC is a financial regulation agency that has two purposes: protecting investors and promoting capital formation. Saving the planet is not a task with which it has been assigned or as to which it has any expertise.

THE SEC HAS NO BUSINESS REGULATING ESG ISSUES, INCLUDING DISCLOSURE ASPECTS.

I posted the other day a link to SEC Commissioner Hester Pierce's incisive and decisive demolition of the arguments in favor of SEC regulation of ESG disclosures. But apparently the progressive pezzonovantes running the SEC have their marching orders from Liz Warren and are going to proceed not just with new rules but with enforcement proceedings: