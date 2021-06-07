My essay critiquing the Insider Trading Prohibition Act of 2021 is up at The Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

You can read it here.

The Insider Trading Prohibition Act (“Act”) passed the U.S. House of Representatives by a wide bipartisan margin on May 18, 2021, and is now awaiting Senate action. The Act’s proponents claimthat the bill makes only modest changes in the definition of insider trading as it has been developed in the courts, while at the same time creating “a clear definition of insider trading . . . so that there is a codified, consistent standard for courts and market participants.” Unfortunately, the Act neither codifies nor clarifies.