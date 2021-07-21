SEC Commissioner Hester Pierce's Coherent and Persuasive Deconstruction of the Proposed SEC ESG Disclosure Rulemaking

SEC Commissioner Hester Pierce's analysis of the potential SEC rule making on ESG disclosures is one of the best things I have read on the topic. She advances a number of theses:

Thesis 1: ESG as a category of topics is ill-suited, and perhaps inherently antithetical, to the establishment of clear boundaries and internal cohesion.

Thesis 2: Many ESG issues lack a clear tie to financial materiality and therefore do not warrant inclusion in SEC-mandated disclosure.

Thesis 3: The biggest ESG advocates are not investors, but stakeholders.

Thesis 4: ESG rulemaking is high-stakes because so many people stand to gain from it.

Thesis 5: “Good” in ESG is subjective, so writing a rule to highlight the good, the bad, and the ugly will be hard.

Thesis 6: An ESG rulemaking cannot resolve the many debates around ESG models, methodologies, and metrics.

Thesis 7: Emotions around ESG issues may push us to write rules outside our area of authority.

Thesis 8: ESG issues are inherently political, which means that an ESG rulemaking could drag the SEC and issuers into territory that is best left to political and civil society institutions.

Thesis 9: ESG disclosure requirements may direct capital flows to favored industries in a way that runs counter to our historically agnostic approach.

Thesis 10: An ESG rulemaking could play a role in undermining financial and economic stability.

10 for 10.

This is a must read for those who labor in this vineyard.