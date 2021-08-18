A Quibble re Delaware's Law on Special Litigation Committees

Keith Paul Bishop writes:

California follows the New York approach to the review of special litigation committee decisions to terminate derivative suits: While the substantive aspects of a decision to terminate a shareholders' derivative action against defendant corporate directors made by a committee of disinterested directors appointed by the corporation's board of directors are beyond judicial inquiry under the business judgment doctrine, the court may inquire as to the disinterested independence of the members of that committee and as to the appropriateness and sufficiency of the investigative procedures chosen and pursued by the committee. Auerbach v. Bennett, 393 N.E.2d 994, 996 (1979). The California Court of Appeal adopted Auerbach in Desaigoudar v. Meyercord, 108 Cal. App. 4th 173, 188 (2003). Delaware adds a second step to Auerbach in which the court applies its own business judgment to the committee's conclusion. Zapata Corp. v. Maldonado 430 A.2d 779, 787–789 (Del. 1981).

Not quite. In addition to adding a second step, Delaware also modified the first step of Auerbach. As I explain in my book Corporate Law: