Is the corporation a "real entity"?

I'm reading an essay by a friend about whether the corporation is a "real entity." It calls to mind my favorite of my own little essays on the topic: "Is the corporation an entity? With application to the SCOTUS" https://t.co/Mqi3wtAN5B

2/ “Corporations have neither bodies to be punished, nor souls to be condemned, they therefore do as they like,” which is usually misquoted as “Did you ever expect a corporation to have a conscience, when it has no soul to be damned, and no body to be kicked?,” which is better.