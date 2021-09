I blogged yesterday about United Food and Commercial Workers Union v. Zuckerberg, et al., No. 2018-0671-JTL, 2021 WL _______ (Sep. 23, 2021), in which the Delaware Supreme Court established a new standard for deciding whether demand is excused in derivative litigation. It's a long post, which situates the case in its context.

Top legal journalist Alison Frankel has also weighed in on the new case. It's a concise and useful summary of the decision.