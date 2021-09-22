My post on the SEC steeping out of its wheelhouse by investigating Activision's employment practices got noticed

Keith Bishop at @JDSupra also picked up my post on Activision and the SEC's stepping outside its wheelhouse.https://t.co/FNUC3AfrfB— Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) September 22, 2021
« Why boards fail and what to do about it | Main
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Outsourcing the Board: How Board Service Providers Can Improve Corporate Governance
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Limited Liability: A Legal and Economic Analysis
Stephen Bainbridge: The New Corporate Governance in Theory and Practice
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Corporate Governance after the Financial Crisis