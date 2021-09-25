The Chancery Daily on Delaware's New Demand Futility Standard (UFCWU v. Zuckerberg)

I blogged yesterday about United Food and Commercial Workers Union v. Zuckerberg, et al., No. 2018-0671-JTL, 2021 WL _______ (Sep. 23, 2021), in which the Delaware Supreme Court established a new standard for deciding whether demand is excused in derivative litigation. It's a long post, which situates the case in its context.

The Chancery Daily immediately blasted out a note about the case to its email subscribers. I suspect a longer form analysis of the case will be forthcoming. In the meanwhile, I note TCD's closing observation:

