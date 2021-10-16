Bavette Steak with Sherry, Mustard, and Green Peppercorn Sauce and Ridge Three Valleys 2019

Helen and I get two meals a week from each of Home Chef and Hello Fresh. Usually we eat them Monday through Thursday and cook from scratch on Friday and Saturday. This week, however, we delayed one of our Hello Fresh meals to Friday night: Bavette Steak in Sherry Shallot Sauce with Crème Fraîche Mashed Potatoes & Roasted Green Beans. It's a pretty good menu kit, but I've made some substantial tweaks that I think significantly improve it.

Start with the Bavette steak. Bavette is a fancy name for a cut taken from the bottom sirloin butt. It comes from a part of the cow near the flank steak, which it resembles. Hello Fresh recommends sautéing the steaks for 5-7 minutes per side. I find the result very unsatisfactory. It's not very tender and easily gets past medium-rare.

Here's what I do instead:

Hello Fresh gives you two packets of crème fraîche for the mashed potatoes and 1 of sour cream for the sauce. I use one the packet of the crème fraîche for the sauce and put the sour cream and the other packet of crème fraîche in the potatoes.

As for the sauce, I melt a pat of butter in a nonstick skillet. I add a half tablespoon of chopped shallot and cook, stirring, until softened, 1-2 minutes. I then add a teaspoon of minced garlic and cook for 30 more seconds. Next I add 2 teaspoons of the provided sherry vinegar and 1 teaspoon of dry sherry. I let that mix reduce by half. Then goes in the packet of beef stock concentrate, ¼ cup water, and a half tablespoon green peppercorns. Simmer the sauce for a couple of minutes, remove from heat, mix in the reserved packet of crème fraîche, 1 and a half teaspoons of Dijon mustard, and 1 tablespoon butter. Return to heat and simmer until it thickens slightly, stirring to combine. Season with salt and pepper.

I prepare the potatoes as directed, except for swapping in the packet of sour cream.

Instead of roasting the green beans, I microwaved them in their bag (cutting a small hole in the top first) for 3 and a half minutes.

I like my version a LOT better.

With it we drank a Ridge Vineyards Three Valleys (Sonoma County) 2019. It's a blend of 73% Zinfandel, 13% Petite Sirah, 10% Carignane, 3% Mataro, and 1% Alicante Bouschet. (I always wonder whether that 1% really matters.). It was delicious. Full of fruit and youthful vitality. Blackberry, raspberry, briars, and warm spices. A note of pepper on the finish. Not a vin de grade, but a great match for steaks or BBQ in the short term. Grade: A-