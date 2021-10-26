Corporate memories and moral responsibilities for atrocities

My longtime friend Owen Pell is now President of the Board of the Auschwitz Institute for the Prevention of Genocide and Mass Atrocities. Along with two coauthors, Owen has just published a report, Filling the Silence: A Study in Corporate Holocaust History and the Nature of Corporate Memory. The report uses the role of the Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Français (SNCF)--the French national railway--as a case study "to explore a framework and best practices for corporations interested in more intentionally confronting their past and current involvement in atrocity crimes." As the Report notes, the SCNF was deeply involved in transporting French Jews to the death camps and, as a result, its "trains have become synonymous with memories of the Holocaust following the conclusion of WWII."

I found the Report fascinating and exceptionally well done. Recommended reading.