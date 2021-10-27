The 11th Edition of what is now Bainbridge's Business Association's casebook is now available for Spring 2022 adoptions

Foundation Press today announced that the 11th edition of my Business Associations casebook is now available for Spring 2022 adoptions. Go here to order.
