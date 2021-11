It's up to date and considerably expanded in coverage at almost 140 pages longer than the prior edition. Practitioners and students will find it useful.

The old chapter on mergers and sales of substantially all assets has been split into three chapters: Mergers and Asset Sales; The M&A Deal Process; M&A Contracts. These new chapters clock in at a total of 165 pages, compared to 64 in the old edition. The material on M&A Contracts is especially more detailed, with many more sample clauses and discussion of drafting alternatives.